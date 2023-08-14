Laffer Tengler Investments Buys New Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.41. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

