Laffer Tengler Investments Has $235,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PALL stock opened at $118.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.45. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $110.98 and a twelve month high of $218.24.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

