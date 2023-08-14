Laffer Tengler Investments Has $33,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 196.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $117.23 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

