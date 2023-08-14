Laffer Tengler Investments Has $548,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $315.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.88 and a 200 day moving average of $289.64. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

