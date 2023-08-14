Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in BCE were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $42.23 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is 154.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

