Laffer Tengler Investments Invests $582,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Laffer Tengler Investments owned about 0.08% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $106.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $110.42.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

