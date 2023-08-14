Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 2,044 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $35,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,104.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,049,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,957 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

