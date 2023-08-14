Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $614,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $109.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.