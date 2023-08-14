Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 351 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Laffer Tengler Investments trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $65.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

