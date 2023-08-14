Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1,647.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $97.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

