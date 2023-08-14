Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Up 74.1% in July

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF remained flat at $7.33 during midday trading on Friday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCSHF. Barclays cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.95) to GBX 670 ($8.56) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.84) to GBX 780 ($9.97) in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

