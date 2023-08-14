Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 770 at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.97) to GBX 770 ($9.84) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.95) to GBX 670 ($8.56) in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Lancashire Price Performance

About Lancashire

OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $7.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

