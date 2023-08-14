Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LGGNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($3.04) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 254 ($3.22) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.81) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.50) to GBX 315 ($4.00) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $15.01. 64,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

