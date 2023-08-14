Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Leidos worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $98.23. 235,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Leidos Company Profile



Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

