LEMONCHAIN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,959.74 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $16,959.74 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LEMONCHAIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEMONCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEMONCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.