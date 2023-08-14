Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Update

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,600 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 667,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 2.9 %

LTRPA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. 81,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 75,966 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

