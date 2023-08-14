Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Loop Media in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Media

Loop Media Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Loop Media by 382.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 1,659,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Loop Media by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 458,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Loop Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Loop Media by 468.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 241,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loop Media by 48.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTV stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Loop Media has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $14.50.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 3,575.65% and a negative net margin of 98.43%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loop Media will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Media Company Profile

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

Further Reading

