Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Loop Media in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Loop Media
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Media
Loop Media Price Performance
Shares of LPTV stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Loop Media has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $14.50.
Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 3,575.65% and a negative net margin of 98.43%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loop Media will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Loop Media Company Profile
Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Loop Media
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Draft Kings Proves a Strong Offense is the Best Defense
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 2 Stocks That Raised EPS but Lowered Revenue Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.