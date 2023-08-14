Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 558.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 190,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 161,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the period.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MCN traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,164. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.