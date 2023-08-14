Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.71.
MSGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,518 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $838,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance
NYSE:MSGE opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.
Read More
