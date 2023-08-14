Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Magellan Aerospace stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
