MagnetGold (MTG) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $71.42 million and $11,250.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

