Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Up to $22.90

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.90, but opened at $23.90. Manchester United shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 582,203 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Manchester United Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 46.66% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,664,000. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,666,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

