MAP Protocol Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $67.38 million and approximately $235,173.79 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

MAP Protocol Token Trading

