Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Martin Midstream Partners stock remained flat at $2.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 32,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,461. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.64 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Martin Midstream Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.44%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 168,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $353,133.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,193,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 168,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $353,133.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,193,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 12,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $28,448.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,370,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,237.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 273,013 shares of company stock valued at $583,374 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.