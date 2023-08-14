Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Marubeni Price Performance

MARUY stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $187.55.

Get Marubeni alerts:

About Marubeni

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.