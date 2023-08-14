Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Marubeni Price Performance
MARUY stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $187.55.
About Marubeni
