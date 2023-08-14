Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Reduced by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $108,143,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $398.67. 807,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,944. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $375.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.