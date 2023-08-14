MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.09

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 32564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.