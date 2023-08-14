MDA (OTC:MDALF) PT Raised to C$13.50

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDALF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on MDA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
