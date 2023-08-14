MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

MDA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup set a C$8.00 price objective on MDA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price objective on MDA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$13.00 target price on MDA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

TSE MDA traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 218,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.28. MDA has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$11.20.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

