MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.23. 803,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

