Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,592,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.7% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 102,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 176,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

