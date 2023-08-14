Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 345 ($4.41).
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.16) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.39) to GBX 620 ($7.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 526.09 ($6.72) on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 284.46 ($3.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 543.20 ($6.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 510.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3,278.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
