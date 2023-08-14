Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 3,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 15.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 188,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 103.6% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.01. 10,472,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,389,889. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.