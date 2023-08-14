Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,838. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $301.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.11 and its 200-day moving average is $237.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $774.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

