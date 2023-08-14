Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lifted by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.2% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.15. 3,710,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,339,729. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $774.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

