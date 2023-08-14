Metahero Price Hits $0.0029 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.64 million and $350,418.64 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003171 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

