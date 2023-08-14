MetisDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.56 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $15.08 or 0.00051316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $67.37 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017569 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013909 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,399.26 or 1.00013716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.38114133 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $920,310.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

