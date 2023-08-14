MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE MCR opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $6.98.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
