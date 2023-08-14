MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $151,829.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,351,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,217.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 428,525 shares of company stock worth $1,358,076 in the last 90 days.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
