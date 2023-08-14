MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $151,829.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,351,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,217.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 428,525 shares of company stock worth $1,358,076 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

