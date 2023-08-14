MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $1,668,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 127.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,804 shares of company stock worth $14,149,774. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.40. 1,980,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,149. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

