Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

MPB opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.55. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert A. Abel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $40,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,079.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

