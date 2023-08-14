MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MIND Technology Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:MIND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. 7,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,660. MIND Technology has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
