MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MIND Technology Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:MIND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. 7,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,660. MIND Technology has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MIND Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Free Report ) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,354 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned 2.31% of MIND Technology worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

