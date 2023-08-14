MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.85. 549,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,343,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

MINISO Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.42.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 6,082.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after buying an additional 3,838,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,320,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 188.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 3,909.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 425.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,040,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 842,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

