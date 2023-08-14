Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,301,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561,771 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $105.69. 1,247,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.22. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $115.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.