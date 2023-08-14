Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $266.59 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,792,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $266,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $366.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

