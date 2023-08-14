Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $355.93 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Mastercard worth $355,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $108,143,382 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.36. The stock had a trading volume of 898,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,724. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.63 and its 200 day moving average is $374.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

