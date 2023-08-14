Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,362 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Watsco worth $144,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $3,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,909,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Watsco by 182.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

WSO traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.39. The stock had a trading volume of 105,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,141. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $383.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.17.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Watsco’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.44.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

