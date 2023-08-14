Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 240,871 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 240,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.32% of Fortinet worth $164,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fortinet by 397.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,939 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Fortinet by 14.0% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 36,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $12,491,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $59.51. 4,617,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,604. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.