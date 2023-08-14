Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.08

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Mobico Group Trading Down 8.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.
About Mobico Group
Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.
