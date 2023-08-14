Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $628,359,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna
In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,002 shares of company stock valued at $44,049,408 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Moderna Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $101.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.90. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.43 and a 1 year high of $217.25.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
